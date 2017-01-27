Coyote Howls Heard in Farmington

Farmington is putting out a warning about the prevalence of coyote (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

Several people in Farmington have called the animal control office claiming to have hear coyotes howling.

Animal welfare experts said this is no surprise at this time of year.

“Coyotes are out and about plentiful in the state,” said Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson Dennis Schain.

Though generally nocturnal and seldom seen, Schain said during mating season coyotes are more likely to be heard and seen.

Rodger Phillips, owner of Sub Edge Farm in Farmington, said he’s heard howls on a daily basis.

"It’s actually kind of frightening sometimes," he said. "There’s a bunch of them that we think are living on the hill across the street. Sometimes we’ll go out with a pot and a pan and make some noises and try to scare them away and then they’ll leave."

"It’s been warmer out. So, are the animals a little more active because it’s warmer out, perhaps, but people are more active and outside more because there’s going to be more sightings of them," Schain explained.

Schain said coyotes are unlikely to get aggressive around people.

"Like any wild animal, be respectful of it. Observe it from a distance," Schain advised.

He also suggested that pet owners keep a close eye on smaller dogs and cats because they can become victims of coyote attacks.

“You don’t want to leave them out unsupervised or even best to keep them on leash,” Schain said.

At Sub Edge Farm, electronet fences are used to keep wildlife out and their own animals in, but they don’t always work.

“Once in a while they’ll carry one off and we’ll find some feathers,” said Phillips.

Experts recommend residents remove any food sources from their yard to keep coyotes at bay.

That means cleaning up around the grill, putting garbage cans inside, and putting away bird feeders.