Crash Closes Flanders Road in Southington for Hours

Flanders Road in Southington is closed after a car struck a utility police Tuesday morning.

Police said around 2:48 a.m. a 2013 Audi left the roadway and hit a pole in the area of 922 Flanders Road. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The impact caused the pole to snap and knocked out power to just under 400 customers. Eversource crews responded to repair the damage. Eversource expects to have power restored to all customers by 11 a.m.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene using Malcein Drive and Mine Hollow Road. Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible. The closure is expected to last several hours.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.