Crash Out in Wauregan Closes Down Mossup Pond Road

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications says that emergency crews are responding to a crash with entrapment on Mossup Pond Road near Green Hollow Road in #Wauregan that occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

QVEC says that Lifestar was called to the scene of this crash but the call was subsequently cancelled.

Plainfield Police say that as of 12:40p.m. , Mossup Pond Road is closed in the vicinity of the accident.

Check back here for more updates as we receive them.