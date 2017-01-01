Crash Out in Wauregan Closes Down Mossup Pond Road | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Crash Out in Wauregan Closes Down Mossup Pond Road

By Alex Sferrazza

    Jeff Deloge

    Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications says that emergency crews are responding to a crash with entrapment on Mossup Pond Road near Green Hollow Road in #Wauregan that occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

    QVEC says that Lifestar was called to the scene of this crash but the call was subsequently cancelled.

    Plainfield Police say that as of 12:40p.m. , Mossup Pond Road is closed in the vicinity of the accident.

    Check back here for more updates as we receive them.

    Published 2 hours ago
