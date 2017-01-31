Crashes Close I-95 South in Madison, I-91 North in North Haven

State Took Precautions to Keep Roads Clear

There are several issues on the roads as snow falls across the state and Interstate 95 South in Madison and Old Lyme and Interstate 91 North in North Haven are closed.

State police said the crash that closed I-95 South is near exits 61 and 60 in Madison.

I-95 South in Old Lyme is closed between exits 70 and 71 after a crash.

I-91 North in North Haven is closed at exit 9 after a multi-vehicle crash that is blocking all lanes.

Snow Picks Up in Bristol

(Published 5 minutes ago)

There have also been issues on Route 15 South in Hamden.

Check the new state Department of Transportation Web site, CT Travel Smart, for updates on traffic conditions.