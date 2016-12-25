Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Vernon Home

Six children were safely evacuated after a fire broke out at 96 Union in Vernon Sunday night.

Fire officials said crews were called to Union Street on reports of a fire around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The house sustained serious damage and crews are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

According to relatives, the parents of the children were not home at the time the fire broke out.

Fire officials said one firefighter sustained injuries after slipping on some ice.

This is a developing story. Check back wih NBC Connecticut for updates as they become available.