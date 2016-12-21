Fire at Hartford Apartment Complex Was Set: Officials

Four people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford Monday afternoon and the fire marshal determined the fire was intentionally set.

Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Dillon Place Apartments on Hendricxsen Avenue around 4:09 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames and smoke were showing from the side of the building, Freeman said.

One person was inside the building at the time but she got out and was being evaluated on scene. No serious injuries were reported, Freeman said.

Captain Raul Ortiz, of the Hartford Fire Department, said on Wednesday that the fire marshal determined that someone intentionally set the fire.

The building sustained fire and smoke damage and is uninhabitable for the time being. The fire department is working to relocate four people who live in the building.

There was some light smoke damage and water damage to a neighboring unit.

Freeman said the cold conditions were a concern but firefighters reported no issues and the fire was quickly extinguished.