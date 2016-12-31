Crews Battle Large Blaze in Waterbury

Fire and emergency crews are on scene at a large fire in Waterbury at the intersection of South Main Street and Pearl Lake Road.

Fire officials tell NBC Connecticut the fire is inside of an old factory building and that they have no reports of any civilian or firefighter injuries.

Crews said they received the emergency call around 8:45 p.m. and by the time they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

This is a developing story and we have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.