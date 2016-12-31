Crews Battle Large Blaze in Waterbury | NBC Connecticut
NBC_OTS_CT

Crews Battle Large Blaze in Waterbury

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connecticut State Department of Transportation

    Fire and emergency crews are on scene at a large fire in Waterbury at the intersection of South Main Street and Pearl Lake Road. 

    Fire officials tell NBC Connecticut the fire is inside of an old factory building and that they have no reports of any civilian or firefighter injuries. 

    Crews said they received the emergency call around 8:45 p.m. and by the time they arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. 

    This is a developing story and we have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices