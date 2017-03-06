Windsor Home Seriously Damaged by Fire

Crews responded to a house fire on Matianuck Avenue in Windsor Monday morning.

A Windsor home was seriously damaged by fire Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a home on Matianuck Avenue around 10 a.m. When crews arrived they found heavy fire in the structure.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, but fire officials said the home looks like a total loss.

The road was shut down between Donna Lane and Capen Street while crews worked.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.