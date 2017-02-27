Crews Dealing With Water Main Break in Bristol

There is a water main break in Bristol and the water department is hoping it won’t take more than a few hours to fix the problem.

The water main break is on Broad Place and water service has been shut off to Broad Place and a portion of Broad Street.

Customers in the area might have lower water pressure than normal, discolored water or no water.

Once service has been restored, you might have discolored water. If that happens, run the cold water in your bathtub until the water runs clear. Refrain from doing laundry until the water returns to normal.