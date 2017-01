Fire broke out at a home on Sterling Hill Road in Moosup Monday afternoon.

Crews in Moosup knocked down a fire that started to spread from a parked camper to a home Monday afternoon.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications tweeted that crews were called to 128 Sterling Hill road for a reported RV fire with extension to a home. The fire is under control at this time.

No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.