53 People Displaced After Fire at Wallingford Apartment Building

Dozens of people were displaced after a fire at a Wallingford apartment building on Friday afternoon.

Wallingford Fire Department said they were on the scene of the fire at the Silver Pond Apartments located at 656 Center Street around 4:30 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital, but their condition remains unclear.

A firefighter sustained a knee injury and two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Wallingford fire said.

Officials said 53 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.