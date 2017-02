Crews worked quickly to put out a small fire at Grant's in West Hartford on Tuesday.

Fire fighters reported to 977 Farmington Avenue after a call came into the department around 2:40 p.m.

West Hartford Battalion Chief Kevin Munson believes contractors repairing the roof of the bar may have started the fire.

The building sustained minor smoke and water damage, according to Munson.

Grant's is expected to be open on Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported.