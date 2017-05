Smoke pouring from the roof of a house on Hubbell Avenue in Ansonia Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire on Hubbell Avenue in Ansonia Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the roof and windows of the house. Firefighters have been ordered out of the home for their safety.

Ansonia and Derby firefighters both responded to the scene.

More information was not immediately available.