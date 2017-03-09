Crews Responding to Brush Fires in Bridgewater, Middlefield

Emergency crews are battling brush fires in Bridgewater and Middlefield.

The brush fire in Bridgewater is on a hillside in the area of Main Street and Sarah Sanford Road and several fire crews have been called in to provide mutual aid.

Officials said there are several structures in the area, but it’s not clear in anything has been compromised.

No information was immediately available on the size of fire or what started it.

The Middlefield brush fire is affecting an acre on top of Beseck Mountain and four fire departments have responded, including Durham and Westfield, according to Valley Shore Dispatch.

The fire was reported at 10:35 a.m.

No structures are in danger and no injuries have been reported.

There are also several power outages in Middlefield, Eversource is reporting that power is out for 116 customers.