An overheating motor likely started the fire that killed about 80,000 chickens at a chicken coop on a farm in Lebanon on Tuesday night, according to the fire marshal.

More than 100 firefighters from approximately 25 fire departments responded to the Kofkoff Egg Farm, at 400 Mack Road, around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday and spent more than four hours battling the blaze of confined it to one chicken coop

On Wednesday afternoon, fire marshal Scott Schuette said an overheating of a conveyor belt likely caused the fire.

"More likely than not, it was a motor overheated that helped control the machinery back there. You can well imagine the level of devastation we have there," he said.

Water was the issue for the firefighters, who came from all corners of Southeastern Connecticut with their tankers.

According to Kofkoff's website, the farm has facilities in Bozrah, Colchester, Franklin and Lebanon, making it the largest egg producer in New England and the largest supplier of eggs in Connecticut food stores.

About half-a-million chickens were on the farm, according to the state department of agriculture, but officials expect no impact on the state's egg supply.

Hillandale Farms now owns the farm, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Exactly 27 years ago to the day, 216,000 chickens were killed in a fire at Kofkoff Egg Farm, according to the Associated Press. The fire caused nearly $4 million in damages.