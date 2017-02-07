Firefighters Rescue Exotic Birds From Hartford House Fire

No injuries were reported after a house fire on Oxford Street in Hartford Tuesday morning.

An NBC Connecticut crew on scene reported that smoke could be seem coming out of the side of the upper floor of the single-family home, which assesor records say was built in 1900.

Capt. Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department said there was fire in the walls of the building when crews arrived. No injuries were reported, and firefighters rescued some exotic birds from the home.

More details were not immediately available.

