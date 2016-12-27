Crews Responding to 'Significant' House Fire in Woodstock | NBC Connecticut
Crews Responding to 'Significant' House Fire in Woodstock

    NBC Connecticut
    Route 171 in Woodstock is closed while crews battle a house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

    Crews are battling what dispatchers called a “significant” house fire on Route 171 in Woodstock Tuesday morning.

    The fire is in the 600 block of Route 171 and residents are advised to avoid the area. Quinebaug Valley Emergency Dispatch tweeted that all occupants were accounted for as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

    State police and Eversource were also called to the scene.

    Route 171 is closed at Rocky Hill Road while crews work.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

