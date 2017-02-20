Lyle Dagenais was reported missing when he didn’t return from a fishing trip. His vehicle was found at a boat launch on the Thames River in Montville.

Emergency crews are searching for a Montville man who has been reported missing after going kayaking on the Thames River in the Montvlle and Ledyard area yesterday.

Connecticut state police said family members reported Lyle Dagenais, 31, missing to Montville police around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he didn’t return from a fishing trip.

The family told police Dagenais left home around 11 a.m. with three fishing poles, a tackle box and a gray and orange 11-foot kayak.

Dagenais’ vehicle was found at a boat launch in Montville, but the boat and fishing poles were missing.

Multiple agencies, including Ledyard and Montville police, the United States Coast Guard, Navy Police, Connecticut State Police and Gales Ferry and Montville fire crews are searching the river and surrounding area for Dagenais. The command post is on Dock Street in Montville.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they had a helicopter involved in the search. Connecticut state police said Trooper 1 is also flying to assist in the search.

Dagenais is 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, clean-shaven with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray “I love NY” hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and hiking boots. He might also be wearing a hat.

Anyone with information or who thinks they spot Dagenais is asked to call state police Troop E at 860-848-6500.

Check back for updates.