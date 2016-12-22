Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break in Hartford

Crews are working to repair an 8-inch water main break in the area of 330 Market St. in Hartford, according to MDC spokesperson Kerry Martin.

Martin said the break occurred at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Two local businesses, the Community Renewal Team and Goodyear Auto Service Center, have been affected by the shutdown, Martin said.

The repairs are expected to be completed sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

According to Hartford Police, the road is not blocked off.