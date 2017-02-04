Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break in Newington

Repair crews are on scene in Newington repairing a water main break at Pascone Place, MDC officials said.

According to officials, the 12-inch water main, installed in 1961, was shut down at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Several local businesses and commercial properties located between Louis Street and 235 Pascone Place are affected by the shutdown but all were closed as of 4:45 a.m., officials said.

Officials said repairs are expected to be completed between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. this morning.

