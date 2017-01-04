Police responded to Cromwell High School Wednesday morning after a student allegedly made a verbal threat against the school.

Police said they were called around 11:30 a.m. According to police, when officers arrived they determined there was no immediate danger to staff or students, and the student who made the threat was arrested.

That student, who was not identified due to age, was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

Cromwell police stressed that they take every threat seriously to ensure the safety of the school community.