Homeowners, Officials Call for Crumbling Foundations Support

Homeowners and local town officials from Eastern Connecticut are scheduled to come to the Legislative Office Building in Hartford Monday to urge lawmakers to pass a bill addressing the crumbling foundations issue.

In July 2015, the NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters reported what would be the first in a prolonged investigation into crumbling foundations in northeastern Connecticut. Hundreds of homeowners in Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties have been looking for help in the costly process of fixing their homes.

Map Map of Connecticut Homes Reporting Crumbling Foundations

Senate Bill 806 would establish a “Crumbling Foundation Assistance Fund” that would progivde affected homeowners with $150,000 or 75 percent of the cost to replace their foundation – whichever is less.

The money would come from insurance companies, contributing $12 for each insurance policy they write.

An amendment to the bill was adopted last week by the Senate and referred to the Senate committee on Finance, Revenue, and Bonding.

There’s also a possibility that homeowners could get tax relief from the federal government. That measure would need approval from the Internal Revenue Service.

A press conference is expected to take place in room 1B of the LOB at 10:15 a.m.