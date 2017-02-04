Cypress Restaurant in Middletown to Close After 80 Years

After 80 years in business, a Middletown restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month.

Joe Carta and his identical twin Jim have spent their entire lives dedicated to their family's Cypress Restaurant on South Main Street. The business was opened by their parents in 1936.

Joe said he and his brother are planning to retire and their last day will be Feb. 26 The public is welcome to attend a party they plan to hold on that night.

For years the restaurant has served as a local hangout and family-friendly restaurant with live music and regulars who have been coming for years.

The Cartas have sold the business to Fred Marcantonio, founder of Sliders Grill & Bar, who plans to open another one of his popular chain restaurants.

