DA: Investigators at 'Messy' Scene Where 2 Found Slain

Scene at Farm Avenue home is described as 'messy' by investigatiors

By Elysia Rodriguez and Melissa Buja

    Multiple bodies were found slain Saturday night inside the basement of a home in Peabody, Massachusetts.

    Authorities are still investigating the "messy" scene where a man and a woman were found slain inside a home in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

    Law enforcement has been at the home at 19 Farm Ave. since Saturday night when a resident who lives there flagged down a motorist to ask for help. Police said the motorist took the resident to state police barracks, then authorities returned to the home where they discovered the gruesome scene.

    Earlier, authorities said one body was found in the cellar but added they were investigating whether there were more. Later, the DA said there were only two victims, who have not been identified by police. The scene is described as "messy" and an x-ray machine was brought in to help assist with the investigation.

    The district attorney said a medical examiner is also on the way to the scene to help determine what kind of trauma the victims underwent.

    Peabody police say they believe all parties knew one another and it was not a random act. Authorities also said they have been called to the home multiple times over the years, but would not specify as to why.

    No one is in custody.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
