14 DCF Employees Laid Off Wednesday

More employees from the Department of Children and Families were laid off on Wednesday.

According to the Governor's Office of Policy and Management, 14 DCF workers received layoff notices. It brings the total number of layoffs within DCF to 127.

The employees are laid off effective today, according to a release from OPM.

Gov. Dannel Malloy has said about 2,500 state employees will be laid off in an effort to cut spending amid a $922 million budget deficit.

In all, 560 employees have received layoff notices so far.