Bear Scratches Woman on Trail in Simsbury

A bear scratched a woman on trails near a baseball field in Simsbury Wednesday afternoon and Simsbury police officers, Simsbury Animal Control and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have responded to the scene.

The woman was walking her dog on a trail west of the baseball field at Town Forest Park and encountered a bear as they came around a bend, police said.

The woman turned away from the bear and the animal scratched her as she moved away, police said.

DEEP said the woman sufferered minor injuries. Police said she did not require any medical attention.

There have been 291 reports of bear sightings in Simsbury over the last year.

Simsbury has posted information about bear safety on their website.



