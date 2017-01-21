DEEP Investigating Oil Spill in New Haven Harbor

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to investigate an oil sheen in the New Haven harbor.

DEEP officials said they were called in to determine the cause and source of the oil spill after the US Coast Guard noticed a sheen on the water Friday. The oil is No. 2 oil – typically used as home heating oil.

The New Haven Terminal has hired Alpine Environmental Co. to set up an oil containment boom to attempt to clean up the spill, DEEP said.

DEEP officials did not say how large the spill was.

The investigation is ongoing.