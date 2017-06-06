Cause of Petroleum in Naugatuck River Was One-Time Issue: DEEP

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the Naugatuck River near downtown Seymour to investigate the cause of a sheen that was seen on the river yesterday and said it appeared to be from a small one-time release.

DEEP said they were looking into the source of a petroleum discharge that pooled up around the fish ladder in downtown Seymour and determined that this was not a significant ongoing issue.

Crews have left the scene.