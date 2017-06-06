Cause of Petroleum in Naugatuck River Was One-Time Issue: DEEP | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Cause of Petroleum in Naugatuck River Was One-Time Issue: DEEP

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

    Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the Naugatuck River near downtown Seymour to investigate the cause of a sheen that was seen on the river yesterday and said it appeared to be from a small one-time release. 

    DEEP said they were looking into the source of a petroleum discharge that pooled up around the fish ladder in downtown Seymour and determined that this was not a significant ongoing issue.

    Crews have left the scene.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices