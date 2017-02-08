DMV Cancels All Road Tests Scheduled for Thursday Ahead of Storm | NBC Connecticut
DMV Cancels All Road Tests Scheduled for Thursday Ahead of Storm

    The Department of Motor Vehicles has canceled road tests for Thursday anticipation of storm conditions, the agency announced Wednesday.

    The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Thursday with between 6 to 12 inches of snow expected to fall across the state.

    The DMV is reaching out to anyone with a scheduled test. To reschedule, customers can contact the DMV at 860-263-5700 for the Hartford area and 800-842-8222 for the rest of the state.

    DMV officials also reminded drivers to keep vehicles clear of snow or face fines. Snow or ice can fly off vehicles and cause property damage and accidents.

