DMV to Mail New Licenses by 2018

The move is to comply with federal rules and is aimed at reducing wait times and the number of visits related to new and renewed licenses (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

The days of leaving a Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles branch with a new license in hand will end by the end of 2017.

The State of Connecticut, by 2018, will be in line with 26 other states when it comes to the distribution of federally recognized identification cards, and they will be sent through the mail to people who have either applied for a Connecticut license for the first time, or are renewing their license.

“It will allow a person that has that gold star in Connecticut on their license, when they go into an airport or a federal building the odds of them spending more time than the average person is probably unlikely," said Michael Bzdyra, the Commissioner of the Connecticut DMV.

Those applying for a new license will receive a temporary paper record for use while the new one is manufactured and then sent out. Bzdyra says the licenses will be in a similar category when it comes to sensitive government documents.

“You get your social security card in the mail if you’ve lost it, you get your US passport in the mail, you get your credit cards and debit cards in the mail."

In addition, the process for a license renewal will drastically change as well. With the new requirements, applicants for renewals will be able to complete their entire process online, without ever having to go to a DMV branch. The photo on file could be used for as many as 12 years.

“They technically for a license wouldn’t have to come in again to a DMV branch for up to 12 years," Bzydra.

Customers have repeatedly asked, Bzdyra says, for more ways to avoid going to a DMV branch for services which leads to long waits and often frustrating waiting periods.

Bzdyra says it's a win-win for the agency to provide such an involved application to online.

“I personally take no offense if customers elect not to come to DMV except for every 12 years.”