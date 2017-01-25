DOT, State Officials Propose Improvements to I-84, I-91 in Hartford | NBC Connecticut
DOT, State Officials Propose Improvements to I-84, I-91 in Hartford

    The Department of Transportation and state leaders are set to discuss plans to improve parts of Interstate 84 and Interstate 91 in Hartford.

    The idea is one Rep. John Larson has been talking about for months. He recently met with DOT officials to discuss the project, and a meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss plans with the public.

    The proposed project would put I-84 underground from Hartford to East Hartford. The project would require a lot of funding, which could come under the new Trump administration.

    The primary way President Trump has proposed paying for such infrastructure projects is through tolls, something Connecticut hasn’t seen in decades.

    The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the main floor of the Hartford Public Library on Main Street.

