Dad of Girl Abandoned in New York Charged With Murder

The father of a 5-year-old girl who was found abandoned inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York in November after her mother was discovered dead in Stamford, Connecticut has been charged with the woman's murder, according to Stamford Police.

Stamford police checked on Dionicia Cano Bautista on Monday, Nov. 14 after Port Authority found the little girl and contacted authorities in Connecticut.

When officers responded to 388 Courtland Ave. in Stamford, they found Bautista dead.

Bautista had moved to Stamford with her daughter only the day before to reunite with Elmer Gomez Ruano, her estranged husband and the father of her daughter, according to police.

In November, authorities in New York arrested Ruano, law enforcement sources told NBC New York. Stamford police said Ruano was charged with risk of injury to a minor and he was extradicted to Connecticut on Thursday, where he was also charged with murder. Bond has been set at $900,000 and Ruano is due in Stamford Superior Court on Dec. 23.

Officials said it's not clear if the girl witnessed the dispute or the killing of her mother.

She is now with a foster family, according to police.