UConn Dairy Bar, Jones Building in Storrs Evacuated After Crew Hits Gas Line-

    (Published 38 minutes ago)

    The Dairy Bar and the Jones Building at UConn in Storrs have been evacuated after a construction crew working at the site of an old barn that burned down earlier this month hit a gas line. 

    A school spokesperson said crews were “flattening” the ground when they hit the line and people are being kept from the area because of elevated gas readings. 

    No one has been injured and the accident happened after summer break began, so few people are on campus. 

    The construction crew was working at the site of a three-alarm fire earlier this month that destroyed a historic 1922 barn that was adjacent to the Dairy Bar and several other buildings.

    The barn contained landscaping equipment, tools and office space.

    No additional information was immediately available.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

