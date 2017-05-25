Danbury Police Search for Mother of Abandoned Baby

Danbury police are looking for the public's help to identify the mother of a newborn found abandoned behind a grocery story on Sunday.

The baby boy was found shortly after being born, according to police.

Officers received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday from someone who found the child wrapped in women's clothes behind the grocery store at 397 Main Street.

The newborn is still being evaluated at the hospital, but police say their main concern now is for the mother, who may need medical attention or could be the victim of a crime herself.

Police released photos of some of the clothing items that were found with the baby and are hoping someone will recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danbury police at (203) 797-4662 or their anonymous tips line at (203) 790-8477.