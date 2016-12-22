Danielson Man Charged With Attempted Assault

Connecticut state police have arrested a Danielson man who is accused of attempted manslaughter.

Police responded to a Putnam home at 12:38 a.m. to investigate a disturbance with a gun.

Police said 34-year-old Kenneth Griggs, of Danielson, grabbed a woman in the house, pointed a gun at her, threatened her and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off.

A man in the house intervened and was able to get the gun away from Griggs, state police said.

Griggs ran into a bedroom and tried to hide, according to state police.

A 20-month-old child was sleeping in the next room, according to police.

State troopers recovered a pistol from the scene and said it was stolen out of Thompson in May 2012 and Griggs does not have a pistol permit.

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal attempt, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct, stealing a firearm, criminal attempted manslaughter, criminal attempted assault, first-degree threatening, first-degree risk of endangerment and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Bond was set at $100,000.