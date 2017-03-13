Danielson Man Killed in Griswold Crash

A Danielson man was killed in a head-on crash in Griswold Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said that Robert Rubenoff, 73, was driving south on Route 164 around 10 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck a car traveling north head-on.

Rubenoff was taken to Backus Hospital, then to Hartford Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The occupants of the other car were taken to Backus Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

According to police, the street was dark and unlit when the crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation.