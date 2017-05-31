Danielson Teen’s Unexpected Death Inspires Life-Saving Initiative

A Danielson teen, who passed away after suffering a medical emergency at a softball game earlier this month, has become the driving force behind a new life-saving initiative.

"Had maybe something been done faster at the field, there’s a chance that she could still be here," Jessica Norris said about her daughter, Morgan Ross.

Ross, 13, was warming up a new catcher at Roseland Park in Woodstock on May 2 when she told friends she was dizzy and ended up on the ground, according to Norris.

Norris was coaching the Killingly Little League team, called the “Cool Cats”, at the time.

The story inspired South Killingly Fire Chief Seth DeAngelis, who manages one of the Little League teams.

"This unfortunate tragedy, it brought to light that we weren’t prepared. We weren’t prepared for this type of event," DeAngelis said.

It’s why he gathered donations to purchase automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to be put on Killingly’s athletic fields.

The best chance for an AED to restore a heart to a normal rhythm is within the first five to eight minutes of a medical emergency, according to DeAngelis. By having them on the fields, people can take immediate action instead of waiting for the fire department or an ambulance to arrive.

"Certainly as a way to honor her, and honor her life and her family," he said. "We thought this was a perfect opportunity to do something to improve the safety of our players and our families at the fields."

Each AED costs more than $2,000. The biggest donation came from the David Lawton Memorial Fund. Lawton passed away earlier this year and was the South Killingly Fire Company president who had ties to the Killingly Little League, according to DeAngelis. Danielson Fire Department and South Killingly Fire Company also chipped in, as did K-B Ambulance, who will manage the AEDs.

"Had (an AED) been used probably in the first five minutes, because again, it took forever for the ambulance to get there, there’s a very good chance that my daughter could be standing here and playing tomorrow in our playoff game with me," Norris said.

Ross was destined to help others.

"’Be kind always because you don’t know the battle they’re facing.’ A 13-year-old wrote that and she cared so much about so many other people,” Norris said, adding these new AEDs are one way her legacy will live on.

"She could potentially save another child’s life so no parent has to experience the pain that we’re feeling. Because it is the worst pain in the entire world that you’ll ever experience – losing your child," Norris said.

Two AEDs have been ordered and should arrive next week. They’ll go to the Little League Field in Danielson and to the field behind Owen Bell Park. Other people are looking to donate for a third AED that one will go to the field in Rogers, said DeAngelis.

The AEDs will be owned by the League and likely be used for football season, too.