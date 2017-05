A 4-month old baby girl died after she was transported from a Norwalk day care to the hospital on Wednesday night. (Published Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016)

State Police Take Over Investigation In Death Of Infant Transported From Norwalk Daycare

The medical examiner has ruled the death of a 4-month old baby girl in Norwalk as a sudden unexpected infant death while sleeping prone in a pack ‘n play.

Police said they responded to the daycare at 9 Hunters Lane on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 5 because the little girl was not breathing.

CPR was initiated and the baby was then transported to Norwalk Hospital and later pronounced dead. The manner of death has not been determined.