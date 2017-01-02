Lane Closures on I-395 in Putnam After Serious Crash

There are lane closures on Interstate 395 south in Putnam after a serious accident in the area, according to emergency dispatchers.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications confirmed a car struck a bridge on I-395 south near exit 46.

All lanes of the highway are closed, though traffic is passing the area of the accident using the breakdown lane. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Details of the crash were not immediately available. Check back for updates.