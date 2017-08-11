Man Accused of Hiding Gun in Hartford Playscape Arrested

Hartford police have arrested a man accused of hiding a gun in a playscape in Pope Park last summer.

Police said they found three shell casings at 493 Zion St. on Sunday, July 17, 2016 and an anonymous witness saw someone running toward the park where police found the abandoned pistol, police said.

Police conducted an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Brayan Villegas, of Hartford.

He was taken into custody during a probation meeting Thursday and has been charged with reckless endangerment and altering identification marks on a firearm.

Police said Villegas confessed to shooting the weapon, fleeing the scene, and abandoning the shotgun at the playscape.



