Discounted Tickets for Big E for 1 Day Only

The Connecticut Building at the Big E is gonna be jumpin'!

The Big E is 100 days away and you can get tickets at a discount if you buy them today.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can get tickets online for $8. There is a limit of eight tickets per order.

The regular ticket price is $15.

“We’re rolling our ticket price back for one day only! This deep discount is our way of showing our appreciation to our Big E guests for their loyalty, enthusiasm and support during our Centennial celebration last year,” Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition, said in a statement.

The Big E takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.

Announcement will continue to come about the Big E, but the Sugar Hill Gang performs Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on the Court Of Honor and Sheila E. will perform on Sept. 24 on the Her show starts at 8 p.m.

See the rest of the concert lineup here.