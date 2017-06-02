Divers Find Body of Man Who Drowned in Maine Lake

Crews search for a missing Connecticut man who disappeared on a canoe trip in Raymond, Maine

Divers searching Panther Pond in Raymond, Maine, have found a Connecticut man who drowned Thursday evening.

The body of 52-year-old Christopher Hughes was found late Friday morning.

The Maine Warden Service says that the man went canoeing alone on the eastern shore of the pond around 10 p.m. His friends soon heard distressed shouting from the man and called for help.

Raymond Fire and game wardens responded and searched the area until early in the morning on Friday, only finding an overturned canoe.

By daybreak on Friday, divers joined the search and found Hughes' body.

The investigation is ongoing.