A dog was left in a crate, found with a soaking wet blanket, near a trash bin in East Haven. Now the East Haven Animal Shelter is trying to find out who owns the dog.

The male pit bull was left in a crate with no bottom on Coe Avenue, according to the shelter, and they are not sure how long he was there.

They are asking anyone who recognizes the dog or knows who the owner is to call the shelter at 203-468-3249.