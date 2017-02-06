Dog Left Tied to Pole in West Haven Park | NBC Connecticut
Dog Left Tied to Pole in West Haven Park

    West Haven Animal Control
    Animal control is trying to figure out who owns this dog. He was found tied to a pole at a park in West Haven.

    A dog was found tied to a fence post in a West Haven park this morning. Animal control is looking for information on his owner and police said he’s looking for a loving home.

    Police said the 2-year-old dog was found tied up at Morse Park Monday and animal control says it appears he slipped out of his collar and just waited for help.

    The dog is at the shelter and looking for a loving home.

    West Haven Animal Control said he was cold and scared. Anyone with information on the person who owns the dog is asked to call 203-937-3642/

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

