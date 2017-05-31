Dog Shot in Bridgeport Dies

A dog that was shot in Bridgeport early Monday morning has died.

Police officers responded to Federal Street in Bridgeport around 1 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of gunshots and found a male victim and Stogie. Both had been shot and two or three males apparently kidnapped the girlfriend of the man who was shot, according to police.

The woman was later found in Wallingford and police are investigating the shooting and kidnapping.

Stogie had no connection to the man who was shot or the woman who was kidnapped, according to the dog's owner.

She said the initial shooting happened down the street, then someone ran over to her driveway and shot Stogie.

The dog went through surgery but did not survive.











