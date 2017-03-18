Don't Become a Victim of Tax Season Scams

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) and the Internal Revenue Services (IRS) are reminding taxpayers and tax preparers to be aware of tax season email scams

Officials said that in a new email scam, the sender poses as a taxpayer asking a tax preparer to make a last-minute change to their return to have the refund destination changed. Often times the email will ask preparers to have the refund made to a prepaid debit card so scammers can make off with the money without providing identifiable information.

Preparers are reminded to verbally confirm information with a client if they receive such a request to ensure it is legitimate.

Another scam email comes through appearing to be from a tax software provider and asks recipients to update online accounts, requesting information like bank account numbers, passwords, social security numbers and credit card numbers. These phishing scams are not uncommon and often come in email form but may also come as text messages or phone calls from someone posing as a representative from the victim’s bank, credit card company, tax preparer or software provider, or the IRS.

Information from the IRS on how to report a potential scam is available here. Residents can also contact DRS at (860) 297-5962.