Don’t Call Phony 'Facebook Customer Service' Phone Number

A phone number that might appear as a Facebook customer service line is merely a way for scammers to get users to pay, according to the companies involved.

Some users said the fraudulent phone number was the first thing they saw when searching on Google for “Facebook customer service,” as users might be inclined to do when facing technical issues.

NPR originally reported the scheme, demonstrating that a person on the other end of that phone call will reportedly instruct callers to pay them via iTunes gift card, which should be a red flag for a few reasons:

Legitimate companies ask for traceable forms of payment rather than gift cards

Facebook doesn’t have a customer service phone number

Facebook, along with every other social media company, will not charge you for needing technical help.

In a statement, Facebook told NBC Connecticut,

“People can visit facebook.com/help to get help with their Facebook account... These types of scams target a broad range of brands to try to trick people who are looking for help with the service they use. Facebook works collaboratively with other companies affected by this type of problem to increase the effectiveness of our enforcement against the groups that promote these scams. While these groups are persistent and work continuously to spread false information, we have taken down a large number of the sites offering fake support numbers and we will continue to do so.”

A Google spokesperson said their search results are based on algorithms, adding:

“The Featured Snippets feature is an automatic and algorithmic match to the search query, and the content comes for third-party sites. We have investigated this particular issue and found that these pages have violated webmaster guidelines. We have taken the appropriate action to remove."

Both companies have since removed the phone number from their websites. NBC Connecticut called the number and received a voice mail machine.