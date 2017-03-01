Don't Have Time for Church? Get Your Ashes on the Go

It's Ash Wednesday.

Christians around the world are stopping in to church to receive their ashes, a custom that occurs 46 days before Easter.

But one church in Durham is giving parishoners little reason to skip.

The United Churches of Durham on Main Street offered "Ashes on the Go" on Wednesday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Worshipers will be able to drive-thru for their ashes and won't have to even get out of the car.

"United Churches is known for being a welcoming community of believers interested in engaging worship, warm hospitality, and service to our community," it says on the church's website.