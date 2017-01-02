Twenty-six people had to be relocated after a fire at an adult home care facility in Norwalk.

Firefighters responded around 7:15 p.m. to Carlson Place at 17 Nelson Ave. for a fire alarm. When crews arrived on scene they found that staff had already evacuated the building.

When firefighters searched the building they found one resident inside who was taken outside and evaluated by Norwalk Hospital EMS for smoke inhalation. The resident was then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The fire was located in a first floor bedroom and quickly extinguished. There was heavy smoke throughout the building.

The Chief Building official declared the building unfit for occupancy. The residents were taken to a local hospital where they will stay until repairs can be made, fire officials said.