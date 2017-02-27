Driver Dead After Crash in Glastonbury

Police are investigating after a driver who went off the road in Glastonbury landed in a drainage ditch and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers responded to a one-car crash on Griswold Street, near Milestone Drive, at 10:47 a.m. Sunday and determined that the car went off the road and hit a fence before landing in a drainage ditch.

The driver was the only person in the car. Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the driver was transported to Hartford Hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the driver.

Officers are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Glastonbury Police Agent Pagliughi at 860-633-8301.